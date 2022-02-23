C’River APC Says Wike is Security Threat

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Cross River, has stated that the people of the state, and the party would no longer tolerate what it described as intimidation by the Governor of Rivers State Mr. Nyesom Wike.

APC chairman in Cross River State, Mr. Alphonsus Eba, who said this in Calabar yesterday while addressing a press conference, warned that Wike should not take the peace-loving people of the state and the party for granted.

Describing Wike as a security threat, Eba said the actions and comments of Wike when he stormed the state for the PDP pre-by election rally for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, and Akpabuyo State Constituency constituted an affront to the APC and the people of the state.

Eba said the APC has alerted the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, that Wike has become a huge security threat, and risk to Cross River State.

“We shall no longer tolerate any attempt of further intimidation by whomever and by whatever name, the people of Cross River shall resist his coming to the state because he is a security threat, risk to the peace of the state.

“We are open to play decent politics as well as allow the opposition PDP to play their game but we shall not allow further intimidation,” Eba said.

Eba said they are calling on the police and the security agencies to note that Wike is a security risk and threat to the state.

“We do not want confrontation with any state governor, we are a peace-loving state but that should not be taken for granted, I want to say enough is enough,” Eba said.

