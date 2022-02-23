Company Inaugerates Factory to Support Small Businesse

Ugo Aliogo

Environmental Science Hygiene (ESH) Limited has launched Palm Tree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer. The product is the first of its kind all-natural foaming hand sanitizer produced, manufactured, and distributed in Nigeria.

The premium hand sanitizer was launched in tandem with the commissioning of ESH’s state-of-the-art factory in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The uniqueness of the Palm Tree Hygiene hand sanitizer comes from the alcohol extraction process. which is sourced naturally and distilled from the sap of the Palm tree, without any damage to the tree and no harmful impact on the environment.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Executive Officer, ESH Limited, Mr. Sam Awolesi, Nigeria, shared the inspiration for the product. “It is with humility and years of consistent research that we are proud to announce the launch of the world’s first foaming hand sanitizer, made from all-natural ingredients. It is with this learning from the health industry coupled with years of internal expertise that we are pleased to introduce this innovative product sourced from local palm trees, fresh from nature’s palm to yours.”

Also speaking, Managing Director, ESH Limited Nigeria, Mrs. Sola Adebowale, expressed excitement on the launch.

He said: “We are extremely honored to announce such a unique product, Palm Tree Hygiene foaming sanitizer. At the onset of covid-19, we saw the need for an all-natural sanitizer that is effective in protecting humans while also being environmentally sustainable.”

Commenting on the sustainability efforts of Special Adviser, Development Goals and Investment, Lagos State, Mrs. Solape Hammond, commended the initiatiave.

“It is exciting to see another business in Nigeria that is passionate about proliferating and promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly products. With the launch of the product and the commissioning of the factory, this will bring in new jobs and diversify our economic source for GDP whilst increasing the economic viability of our country.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

