Chelsea Cruise to Comfortable Advantage against Lille

*Chukwueze in action for 89 minutes as Villarreal hold Juventus

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Chelsea took control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last night.

Elsewhere in Spain, Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, was in action for 89 minutes as Villarreal battled Juventus to a one-all draw in the other Last 16 tie of the night.

At Stamford Bridge, Kai Havertz headed in Hakim Ziyech’s corner after eight minutes and Christian Pulisic was the beneficiary of a superb run and pass from N’Golo Kante in the 63rd minute as the Blues secured a crucial first-leg advantage.

Out-of-sorts striker Romelu Lukaku was only a substitute, with Havertz the main attacking threat – and the German almost scoring twice before his early strike.

The only negatives on a good night for Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel were injuries to Ziyech and midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

RESULTS

Chelsea 2-0 Lille

Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

TODAY @9pm

Atletico v Man Utd

Benfica v Ajax

