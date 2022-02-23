Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting, Swears-in Six INEC National Commissioners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday administered oath of office on six National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The brief ceremony, which preceded the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, took place at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The INEC National Commissioners are Mohammed Haruna (Niger); Mrs Agbamuche Mbu (Delta); Okeagu Nnamdi (Abia); Major General Abubakar Alkali (rtd.) (Adamawa); Professor Rada Gumus (Bayelsa); and Sam Elumeku (Ogun).

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); and some of the Ministers scheduled to attend the FEC meeting.

Speaking to newsmen after the swearing-in ceremony, Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said Nigerians should expect the best out of INEC, now that the Commission has the full complement of its commissioners.

“Well, it’s a good day for the Commission, with the swearing in of the six National Commissioners, we have the full complements of 12 National Commissioners. It’s coming three days to by-elections in four states of the Federation and as we plan for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we’ll go on firing on all cylinders now that we have the full complement of commissioners and Nigerians should expect the best out of the Commission”, he said.

The weekly FEC meeting commenced shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

The Ministers attending the FEC meeting

included Hon. Chibuike Amaechi (Transportation); Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture); Senator Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Festus Keyamo (Minister of State, Labour and Employment), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology Innovation), his state counterpart, Mohammed Abdullahi; Uchechukwu Ogar (State, Mines and Steel Development); Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel);Abubakar Aliyu (Minister of Power) and his state counterpart Jeddy Agba; Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing); Clement Agba (Minister of State Budget and National Planning).

Other Ministers and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr ( Mrs)Folashade Yemi-Esan and are attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

