Breaking: Zamfara Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor Gusau

By Onuminya Innocent

The Zamfara state House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the embattled Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

THISDAY learnt that the impeachment followed the report submitted by the panel set up by the chief judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate allegations of misconduct levelled against the deputy governor.

Submitting the report, the chairman of the panel and retired Justice Halidu Soba, said the panel had done a thorough job.

Receiving the report the speaker of the House of Assembly Nasiru Muazu said the House would expedite action on the report.

After some hours, the House conducted the impeachnent proceedings against the Deputy Governor .

At the time of filing this report, no reaction come from the camp of the deputy governor nor the Peoples Democratic party.

Gusau, elected on a joint ticket with Governor Bello Mutawalle on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress with the governor. He had since been having a running battle with Govenor Bello, who is believed to have intigated the impeachment proceedings in the Assembly.

Details shortly.

