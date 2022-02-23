Bauchi to Empower 575 Commercial Sex Workers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government, through the Hisbah Command of the State Sharia Commission, has identified and profiled a total of 575 commercial sex workers and other women of easy virtue to be trained and empowered with various skills and trades that would make them self reliant.

The commission, therefore, flagged off the training at Bayangari area of Bauchi metropolis during which the Permanent Commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Shariah Matters in the Commission, Mr. Aminu Isa, said that the training, which commenced yesterday, would last for three months.

Isa said that all the beneficiaries will be trained and empowered in tailoring, hairdressing, make-up, catering, cosmetology, poultry and fishery as well as computer literacy and micro enterprise enhancement.

The Hisbah commander also explained that 60 of them would undergo training in poultry and fishery, 50 in computer literacy, 100 each in tailoring and hairdressing, 75 each would be trained in make-up, catering and cosmetology while the remaining 40 would be trained in micro enterprise enhancement.

He said that “we are here on this auspicious occasion to flag-off skills acquisition training for 575 registered women residing in this area. The training is part of the state government’s effort to provide the prerequisite vocational skills to the trainees and empower them to achieve self sustainability and independence.

“You could recall that sometimes last year, we were here to take your proper headcount with a view to advise the government on the next line of action as regards to your current social status of joblessness and indolence.

“As a listening Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has responded to our request and mandated us to first, train you and equip you with the basic vocational skills for future empowerment programme under the popular Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP).”

Isa also said that “I have no doubt that after the training, we will still come back here to put a smile in your good faces by either providing you with the working tools or the seed capital to enable you establish some micro businesses for you to achieve self reliance.

“You are expected to undergo a three month training in eight specialized skills as follows: tailoring, hairdressing, make-up, catering, cosmetology, poultry and fishery, computer literacy and micro enterprise enhancement.”

He advised them “to make the best use of this opportunity by concentrating your attention during the training as we would issue you with certificates of attendance.”

The Hisbah commander, however, stressed that any of the trainees who failed to measure up to expectation during the training will not be considered when the empowerment tools are being distributed.

He pointed out that “you will definitely be examined after the training to determine your ability and capabilities in your areas of vocation.”

According to him, from the census carried out last year, there are a total of 589 commercial sex workers from 17 states and two African countries in Bauchi State.

He said: “We have a comprehensive and authentic list of your names and your states and we will give you equal and fair treatment to make you more productive and inventive.

“Going by our data, Abia State has 48 as well as Enugu and Delta states; Gombe – 49; Borno, Kano and Kaduna – 56; Jigawa – 26; Plateau and Adamawa – 41; Taraba – 36; Imo – 25; Benue, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom – 85 and Bauchi -212. Those from outside the country are: Republic of Cameroon, five and Chad, six.”

He further charged them to continue to live in peace by respecting the society’s extant rules and observe decency and decorum by exhibiting the fear of God, assuring them that the state government has concern for their plight and would do everything possible to make their lives better.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Mr. Umar Kesa, said that the empowerment training was government’s fulfillment to the commercial sex workers plea during the headcount that was done last year.

Kesa said that “after about a year that we promised you and after adequate planning, I am glad we are here to flag-off this training.

“This empowerment training is geared towards making you self-reliant because nobody would want to see his daughter or sister in this kind of business.”

He then urged them to pay attention to the techniques they would be taught during the training so that they would be able to put it into practice and make life meaningful for themselves and their families.

