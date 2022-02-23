Alleged N2.9Bn Fraud: Okorocha’s Absence Stalls Arraignment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The arraignment of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on allegations bordering on corruption failed to take place in Abuja yesterday.

Okorocha, a serving senator representing Imo West in the Senate, was absent in court and was also not represented by any lawyer, when the matter was called.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 17 count criminal charge against Okorocha and six other defendants, accusing them of defrauding Imo State to the tune of N2.9 billion.

Owing to the absence of Okorocha, who is the 1st defendant in the suit, EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Cosmos Ugwu, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the commission serve court processes on Okorocha, who according to him has been evading service.

The prosecution counsel claimed that the retinue of security operatives around the Senator have made it impossible for Okorocha to be served in person by court officials.

“My, Lord, the business of today is ordinarily for arraignment but its regrettable that all efforts on our part to serve the first defendant, Rochas Okorocha have proved abortive.

“The security around him has not been helpful and I wish to apply for an adjournment to enable us serve him and then, arraign him.”

Other defendants in the charge did not object to request for adjournment.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed March 28 to enable EFCC serve Okorocha with the charge and to take his plea.

Okorocha, in the charge was alleged to have conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

Aside from Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

In April 2021, the EFCC arrested the former governor and was grilled for two days over issues bothering on alleged corruption before he was admitted to administrative bail.

