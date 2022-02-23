Aisha Buhari in House to Witness Submission of Constitution Review Report

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Wednesday was received in the House of Representatives Chamber to witness the formal laying of the report of the Committee on the review on amendment to the 1999 Constitution.

Aisha was ushered into the chamber at about 12.45 pm by the Chief Whip Hon. Tahir Monguno and Deputy Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, shortly after she left the Senate Chamber.

She was accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen, among others.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said she was visiting in her capacity as a woman to show support for the amendment in areas that promote the welfare of women.

Details later…….

