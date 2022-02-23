A’Ibom Governor Sacks His Chief of Staff

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has sacked his Chief of Staff(CoS) Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-eyen with immediate effect.

Inyang-eyen, until his appointment as CoS, had served as the State Commissioner for Works under the governor’s administration.

The removed CoS was also seen as kitchen cabinet member in Governor Emmanuel’s government until the latest development.

Inyang-eyen, a once strongest supporter and mobilizer for the governor recently made public his interest to contest the 2023 senatorial election under Eket Senatorial District of the State.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) elders in the Eket senatorial district had zoned the Senate position to another constituency outside his Eket Federal Constituency which the governor reportedly supported the zoning.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem yesterday said the removal of the CoS from office was not unconnected to his inability to work in tandem with set goals of the present administration.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you His Excellency, the Governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear State while you served as CoS to the Governor.

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as Chief of Staff (CoS) to His Excellency, the Governor with immediate effect.

“You are therefore, directed to handover all property of government in your possession, to the Secretary to State Government.

“Please, accept the assurances of His Excellency, the Governor’s goodwill and highest regards as you proceed to other endeavours,” the statement declared.

Last Sunday it was gathered the state government withdrew security orderlies attached to the sacked CoS over political development in the state and for allegedly supporting another gubernatorial aspirant outside the governor ‘s preferred choice.

Also last week when the CoS consulted his family and stakeholders in his native Onna local government for his senatorial aspiration he was allegedly said to have made a statement which seem to have indicted the governor and his administration.

Meanwhile, the sacked CoS has pledged his continuous loyalty to Governor Emmanuel and unflinching support for his completion agenda despite being relieved of appointment.

“I wish to state emphatically that I’ll continue to work for the betterment of our dear state wherever I find myself in future. My love for the state and our people remains unquenchable,” he declared.

Inyang-eyen, in a statement yesterday thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve as Commissioner for Works and most recently as his CoS.

“I am grateful to him for having found me worthy to hold the two positions in his administration. And I am pleased I made a positive impact while I served.

“Let me also thank colleagues whom I served with in the State Executive Council and by extension the larger Exco for their support and encouragement during my time as both Commissioner for Works and CoS.

“I equally thank the good people of Akwa Ibom State for availing me the opportunity to have served them in the two capacities so mentioned. I’m deeply grateful,” he stated.

