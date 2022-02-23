Again, Lawmakers Urge FG to Declare State of Emergency on Security

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has again called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security.

The lawmakers had on April 27, 2021 called on Buhari to declare a state of emergency, following the growing spate of attacks and kidnappings across the country.

Worried by the increasing activities of non-state actors in fueling the growing insecurity in the Anambra State, the House has renewed its call on the government to take drastic action in curtailing the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The House specifically, urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector General Police, Director General State Security, Army, Navy and other security to form a joint taskforce to restore security in Anambra State especially Anambra South bordering Imo State.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance, sponsored by, Hon. Chris Azubogu.

Moving the motion, Azubogu lamented that non-state actors, mostly criminals have taken over part of Anambra state and have been killing innocent citizens and creating fear that well-meaning citizens including traditional rulers and responsible citizens have deserted their home towns.

He recalled that a week ago gunmen operated in Aguata LGA of Anambra State killing at least four persons one of their victims being an official of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ASTMA) directing traffic at the ever-busy Ekwulobia roundabout.

While saying that he thought that the security situation in the state would be better after the last governorship election, the lawmaker appealed to the federal government to help restore normalcy to the

state.

He said: “Further worried about the most recent killing of Chief Gab Ofoma a Senior Estate Surveyor and Valuer, a foremost industrialist and the Chairman/CEO Ofoma Associates Ltd on Sunday the 20th of February by these criminals along Mbosi/Ihiala/Iseke road and the killing of Mr. Sule Matthew a First Class graduate of Bayero University Kano and other occupants of the vehicle conveying them to Anambra State for his National Youth Service. An attempt was also made on the life of Chief Fabian Nworah of Efab Properties by these blood tasty criminals when he visited Anambra State and many others too numerous to mention.

“Concerned that these have negatively affected both economic and social lives, increased hardship on the citizens and heightened fear thereby causing many problems in the society. Cognisant that a lot of our security men including the Police, Army etc have lost their lives to these criminal elements over time giving rise to the need for a more decisive action on the part of our security forces.”

Contributing in support of the motion, Hon. Linda Ikpeazu said one of the responsibilities of the government was to protect the lives of the people, adding that this is currently lacking in Anambra state as a result of the current situation in the state has made the ordinary people on the street not safe to go about their normal business.

Also, Hon. Chinedu Ogidigbe disclosed that the Anambra state governor called him to request that the House reverse the order given to the police to remove check points from the roads be reversed as it was not working for the good of the state.

He said people are now afraid to visit Anambra as a result of the activities of non- state actors who have posed grave danger to the people of the state who are now afraid to visit the state.

On her part, Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) said the security situation is not restricted to Anambra state alone as nobody dares go out on Mondays throughout the South-east as a result of the activities of non-state actors who mount road block on high way, collecting tax and other levies from road users.

Another lawmaker, Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) said a situation where non- state actors are allowed to mount road blocks collecting tax and levies amount to having a parallel government and signs of a failed state.

He therefore, advised the federal government to take serious measures to stop these illegal road blocks across the country.

Adopting the motion, the House observed a minute silence in memory security men, women and other innocent citizens that have been brutally murdered through this senseless killings.

