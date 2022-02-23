2023: Bello’s Support Groups Rejects Ganduje’s Claims That North is Behind Tinubu

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigerian Youth Awareness for Yahaya Bello 2023 (NYAYB), has rejected the claims made by the Kano State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Ganduje, that the north are behind Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

National President of the NYAYB, Mr. Salihu Magaji, yesterday rejected the claim in his reaction over the statement credited to Ganduje, saying that the statement “is political brandishment and wishful thinking of the speaker, and it is misleading. But it is not the true position of the north,”

Magaji asked: “How many states in the north did the governor visited before coming to the conclusion that the north is behind Tinubu to warrant this statement, apart from just one. He didn’t go anywhere, but many genuine and responsible political groups that have been their rooted in all the grassroots areas in the north, have genuine statistics that the north are behind their Yahaya Bello Presidential ambition.

“We are in contact with majority of the electorates who have their voters’ cards and are fully ready to vote for Yahaya Bello as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

“What we expect Tinubu as a leader in APC to do is to look for the unity of the party by allowing democracy to prove itself in 2023.He is expected to back a younger candidate who has the support from all nooks and crannies of Nigeria like Yahaya Bello to emerge as the President in 2023.

“If one is consulted by our national leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on whether he should run or not for the exalted office of the President of Nigeria in 2023, my candid advice will be that he should use his abundant Almighty God’s endowment to unite the APC, and unite the South and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate that’s most acceptable and popular candidate like Yahaya Bello.”

