United Nigeria Airlines CEO Commends Air Peace, Cautions against Undue Criticism

Chinedu Eze

The Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has commended Air Peace for the feat it has attained in eight years of operation to become one of the biggest airlines in Africa and warned against undue criticism of the airline, saying that the economy of Nigeria would suffer if the airline goes under.

Dr. Okonkwo, who made the statement in an interaction with journalists recently during the airline’s first anniversary, pointed out the deliberate attack against Air Peace on social media in recent times and stated that Nigerians should be grateful to Air Peace for all that the airline has been doing in the country’s aviation sector. He said that Nigerians should not allow the negative posts of detractors to pull down the company.

“Air Peace has taken a lot of bashing, knocking and pushing and they are still up there. We should not allow deliberate attacks that arose from utter ignorance or outright mischief to bring such a company down because if anything happens to Air Peace today, each and every one of us will pay the price and the economy will suffer,” he stated.

According to the airline CEO, “Air Peace deserves respect and commendation. We should not be quick to forget the good things they have done for this industry and country. Thanks to Air Peace, we can fly Nigerian flag to different countries of the world. We should feel proud of this, and this is a dream for most airlines in Nigeria. So, when Air Peace does these things, we all look up to the airline for inspiration.”

Okonkwo urged aviation reporters to partner with airlines as stakeholders in aviation in educating and enlightening the flying public on key aviation issues.

