‘Talk Less Of’ Wrong

EXPRESSION BY Ebere Wabara

THE GUARDIAN of February 15 misspelled a commonly-used word: “While not justifying the Egyptian Security Services non-challance and outright insensitivity….” Spell-check: nonchalance (and without hyphenation)

The next two slips are also from the preceding edition: “Monitors seek early deployment of polls materials to (in) Sokoto, C’ River”

“These are the sorts of action (actions) as opposed to….”

“…its location that makes it a melting point for the various ethnic nationalities that surround the city….” (Vanguard COMMENT, February 15) In this case: melting pot.

“Many primary and secondary schools are not wired for basic electricity, talk less for (sic) ICT.” (Vanguard Cyber Platform, February 15) ‘Talk less for’ is primitive English! Solution: let alone ICT.

“We urge you to continue to avail the nation your sterling contributions in the Defence Sector” (THISDAY, February 15) Avail the nation of your sterling….

“NAFDAC: “How My Pikin tragedy occured” (Source: as above) Spell-check: occurred

Again: “Solutions for a cash-lite Lagos” (Fidelity Bank PLC Full Page Colour Advert, February 15) Let’s keep our word: solutions to…

“The statement issued by Bello certainly helped to sooth frayed nerves.” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, February 15) The rains are here: soothe.

“…the current political arrangement that concentrates undue and enormous economic and political powers at (on) the centre is….” (DAILY INDEPENDENT Comment, February 15)

“When early morning downpour wreaks havocs in Lagos” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, February 15) Havoc is non-count.

“Euro giants lock horn at San Siro” (Source: as above) In sporting arenas, giants lock horns (not horn).

Vanguard COMMENT Page (Editorial/Opinion/Viewpoint) of February 14 issued two embarrassing lines: “Shots are not fired to (at) the leg or other places that could disable the target.”

Still on Vanguard Editorial: “In Lagos, the police jumped off their vehicle and started firing life (live) bullets….”

“SKorean (sic) pastor arrested over children’s deaths” World Watch: S/Korean pastor arrested for children’s death—not ‘deaths’!

Finally from the Lovers’ Day edition of Vanguard: “Heroes welcome for Chipolopolo” (Back Page Sports Bold Headline) Do you mean a hero’s welcome?

“Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA…in a warm handshake with the President….” (Vanguard Business Page Caption, February 14) Of what use is it to the reader whether the handshake is cold, hot or warm? Beyond the issue of temperature, it is meaningless telling the reader what he can decipher (the obvious handshake). A rewrite: “…NPA MD with the President and Chairman of Council of Nigerian Institute of Management (name carelessly withheld by Vanguard!) at (sic) (during) a visit to NPA.

“AIDS: 1.1m Nigerians in need of anti-retroviral” (DAILY INDEPENDENT Headline, February 14) For their safety: anti-retroviral drugs

“111 NURTW miscreants arrested in (on) Lagos Island” (Source: as above)

THE NATION ON SUNDAY banner blunder of February 13 created unnecessary misunderstanding: “Boko Haram: SSS draws up wanted leaders list” Truth in defence of freedom: leaders’ list

Still on this widest-circulating newspaper in Nigeria: “Poll records low turn out” Next time: turnout

“I learnt from him, (what is the function of this comma here?) how to control my breadth when I am playing the sax.” Entertainment plus: breath

Let us take more blunders from last Friday’s edition of THE NATION before we move to another publication. Its editorial and comment pages contained three gaffes: “One of the unfortunate fallouts of the Amnesty Programme….” My comment: ‘fallout’ is uncountable.

“…transforming a large number of former militants from armed banditry to productive livelihood.” There cannot be ‘banditry’ without the use of arms (violence)! Therefore, why ‘armed banditry’—and not just simply ‘banditry’, which is robbery with violence?

“…the bombing that destroyed lives and property in Abuja during the country’s 50th independence anniversary.” In defence of grammar: One of these: life and property (which should apply here) or lives and properties, depending on context and usage competency.

DAILY INDEPENDENT Editorial of February 10 goofed: “…which as The Economist once pointed out can make loans with tenors of between 10 to 15 years.” Not my view: between 10 and 15 or from 10 to 15.

“Police arrest reporter on trump up charges” (Vanguard Headline, February 10) Get it right: trumped-up charges

“Anger of the matriachs” (THE NATION Front Page, February 10) Spell-check: matriarchs

“Kalu condoles Dantata’s family….” (National News Headline, February 9) The Senate Chief Whip condoled with Dantata’s family.

THE NATION of February 9 circulated copious blunders: “Congratulation to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, and the Dangote Group for (on or upon) today’s commissioning of the new….”

“Army arrests soldier over (for) Kaduna bombing” (Front Page Sub-headline)

“Man, 59, charged over (with) alleged issuance of N134m dud cheque” (Vanguard Headline, February 9)

“…they advocate for government of nationalities or (a) government of people with similar ethnic or historical backgrounds.” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, February 9) Replace ‘for’ with ‘a’ in the interest of a cohesive polity.

“Is it lawful to give riot victims mass burial without the permission of their living relatives? Would it have been their dead relatives? Balderdash!

FEEDBACK

YOUR column is interesting and educative. More power to your elbow. Keep it up. (Suleiman Abdul Aliyu/Kano/08057664871)

HOW I missed you recently….(Komolafe G. O./Ilesa/08037277985)

ASSURE me of your column every week and I assure you of my annual subscription! We need a censors’ board at WAEC English level to certify these writers posing as graduates. The employee is a reflection of the employer, just as the subordinate typifies his boss. (Lasun Lawal/Ibadan/08072720414)

FROM the columnist: Lasun, I like this proposal of yours—it reminds me of mandatory psychiatric tests for Lagos drivers!

