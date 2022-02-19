Stakeholders Seek Innovation Ecosystem to Support Start-ups, Job Creation

An innovation ecosystem that would drive adoption of disruptive technologies and support early-stage start-ups will save Nigeria over $100 billion in forex and generate employment, stakeholders in the tech eco system have said.

They spoke during the launch of Nigeria hardware ecosystem map held physically and virtually at Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC) Aba.

The Nigeria hardware ecosystem map is an online platform that connects indigenous hardware, engineering and manufacturing companies to customers, investors, partners and end-users.

The launch was graced by important stakeholders in the Nigerian and African technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem .These include AfriLabs, Innovation Support Network (ISN),

Africa Makerspace Network ,Hardware Nigeria Community( HNC ), UNDP Accelerator Lap Nigeria, Abia Tech Community, Start Up South, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), South South South East Angel Network (SSEAN) among others.

Nine of the speakers were the President, ISPON Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu; Board member,AfriLabs, Daniel Chinagozi; Board member, ISN Fayo Williams; Principal Solutions Architect, Hinge,Emmanuel Odunlade; Founder, Shared Insights,Nkemdirim Ogbuaku; Director, SSEAN,Uche Aniche; Design Director, Arcepa,Ugo Okafor; Executive Secretary, ISN,Nneka Ukay and Founder, Clintonel Innovation Centre and Hardware Nigeria Community, Tochukwu Chukwueke.

According to them, there was need to pay serious attention to developing the hardware sector, if the nation must experience meaningful development, job creation and poverty reduction.

The map collates data, understand the ecosystem, showcase players in the ecosystem, enhance collaboration, advertise hardware-related businesses, and facilitate the growth of the hardware ecosystem.

During the Nigeria Hardware Convention 2021 held at CIC Aba, stakeholders present at the event embarked on a project to map the Nigerian hardware ecosystem.

The data collection was started at the convention and later extended as an online survey. The mapping project has been successfully completed and launched to the public.

The Founder, CIC, Tochukwu Chukwueke added that that the Nigerian Hardware Ecosystem Map was implemented by the Centre with the goal of strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to him, fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurship should be a core focus of economic development.

He explained that the map would guide entrepreneurs and investors to find opportunities for creating value that have not been exploited.

Chukwueke continued that CIC is a solar powered Hardware Startup Incubator which l provides training, mentoring and equipment for young people to create engineering innovations, build indigenous products and start up technology businesses.

According to him, Clintonel has trained over 600 young persons in Computer Aided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Renewable (Solar) Energy and entrepreneurship.His words: “We have trained over 1,000 secondary school students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) using indigenous STEM kits developed by Clintonel. Hardware Startups incubated by Clintonel are now producing different indigenous products, employing several young persons and helping to reduce poverty in Nigeria.”

Through Engineering for Industry (E4I) a national programme designed to bridge the engineering skills gap in Nigeria, , he said Clintonel is partnering with tertiary institutions nationwide delivering industry based capacity building for engineering lecturers, students and fresh graduates.

So far, he maintained that over 570 engineering lecturers and students have been trained under E4I. In addition, he noted that Clintonel was also working towards building medical equipment in Nigeria, in partnership with University College London (UCL) and COVIDaction (UKaid).

He further added that, Clintonel has worked with different partners including: PIND Foundation, ACT Foundation, Royal Academy of Engineering, Ford Foundation, Autodesk, ATOM, GEMINI, UKaid, UCL, etc. Clintonel is a licensed Autodesk Learning Partner (ALP) and Authorised Testing Centre (ATC) for different International Certifications on Technical and Engineering Skills.

