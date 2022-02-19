Rudeboy Injured After Performance in Liberia

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Award-winning Artiste, Paul Okoye a.k.a Rudeboy of Psquare musical group sustained a leg injury after performing in Liberia recently. The twin brothers (Peter and Paul Okoye) who have been shutting down arenas with mind-blowing performances since they reconciled in November last year, took their energy to the West-African country where they thrilled the audience with a good show.

Unfortunately, Paul sustained an injury after the music spectacle. Rudeboy disclosed this on his Instagram story yesterday, where he shared a video of himself being treated after the injury. He captioned the video, “Injury after performance”. In another video shared on his stories, the singer’s leg was being stitched.

This comes two days after the singer shared pictures of his return to Nigeria on his Instagram page. In the pictures, his leg was bandaged and fans took to the comments to ask him the reason for his bandaged leg. The singer also shared on his Instagram account a clip of their energetic performance in Liberia. The pop music duo got their fans in Liberia over the moon during their performance.

In another video posted on social media by Peter Okoye aka Mr P, the fans were seen cheering in their loud voices as the singers almost caused a stampede when they threw their shirts at the huge crowd. His Instagram post reads; “Like we never left! Not just about the music! Forget! We are loved. Thank you beautiful people of Liberia.”

Rudeboy also shared a picture of himself and his twin brother, Peter (Mr. P), where they performed in Liberia and a picture they took with the Vice President of the country, Jewel Taylor. Their recent visit and concert performance in Liberia comes a few weeks after the group hinted at a world tour. Fans who attended the show claim P-Square gave them an electrifying performance, making them happier that they are back together.

Rudeboy since his reconciliation with his twin brother, Peter, has been dishing out great performances for fans across the continent. The first performance of the singers was during their birthday celebration as they sang their hit songs to entertain their friends, family and other celebrities present. PSquare thereafter stormed Sierra Leone to entertain its fans.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

