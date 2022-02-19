Peller Unity Cup Season II Starts Tuesday

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The second edition of the Peller Unity Cup (PUC), put together by member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, would start on Tuesday, February 22, at the Saki township stadium.

Twenty teams are expected to participate in the football tournament through the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in the 10 local government areas of Oke Ogun, in Oyo State, with 22 players per team and three officials, and would end in March.

The lawmaker while addressing journalists, in Okeho, said the competition came into existence to use sporting activities, particularly football, to promote peace and spur youth empowerment and development at the grassroots.

According to him, football is a universal language and its significant role in bringing the world together cannot be overemphasised.

He said, “Football, being a universal language that everyone understands, helps connect people together irrespective of tribal, political or religious belief. It helps to unite people. This is what the PUC stands for; it is a unifying tool for the people of Oke Ogun.”

Peller who unveiled jerseys and boots for the teams at a colourful ceremony witnessed by ex-Nigerian international that include Joseph Dosu and Femi Opabunmi; members of the Oyo State Football Association, as well as Oke Ogun Coaches Association, said the PUC is an initiative that is worth associating with by everyone that is desirous of unity, peaceful coexistence, development of football talents and the youth in general.

