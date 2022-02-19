Osinbajo: Alao-Akala Humane, Played Politics with Open Mind

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday heaped praises on the late former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, describing him as a humane and simple man who played politics with open mind.

Osinbajo, who was speaking at the burial service of Alao-Akala held at the Beulah Baptist Conference Centre, Ogbomoso, said Alao-Akala “practically demonstrated what was possible when you have creativity and compassion.”

The Vice President continued: “Everywhere Alao-Akala went in his days as governor, you would hear the chant of ‘Oyato.’ Of course, he really did many things differently in office. He significantly improved the IGR of the state from a paltry N300 million to N1 billion in eight months and put in place a very good security architecture.

“Since his transition in January, I have read several glowing tributes to his memory and the common refrain running through all of those tributes has been the attestation to his uncommon generosity. Many testified that his resources were available to all and his home was there for anyone to come for help.”

Governor Seyi Makinde hailed the late former governor as a great man, who recognised and lived his life in accordance with the Biblical teaching that there is a time and a season for everything under the sun, stating that the state government would immortalise him as a committee headed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, had been put in place to work on how best to honour him.

The governor, who called for suggestions from well-meaning residents of the state on ways to immortalise him, praised the former governor for putting aside party differences to work for the progress of the state when he (Makinde) informed him of the plan to flag off the Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin road.

Makinde said: “In Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, the Bible says ‘there is time for everything under the sun.’ In the last conversation I had with late Alao-Akala, I called to inform that I would like him to be the one to flag off the Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road project and he said to me, ‘Seyi, just call to give 48 hours’ notice and I would be there.’

“He knew there was a time to tear down and a time to rebuild together. The former governor recognised the fact that that particular time was not the time for us to project our political differences but a time to come together in the interest of Oyo State.”

The governor maintained that apart from supporting the family of the governor, he would also redeem whatever pledge Alao-Akala made to students of the Ogbomoso Baptist Conference College.

“As for the children who came with a request, I know how you feel and I will champion the cause to redeem whatever it is the late Governor Alao-Akala has promised them.

“Finally, I have been going around to determine how we can honour our great man from Oyo State. And we have set up a committee headed by the Chief of Staff. If you also have any advice in this regard, let us know and, within the shortest period of time, the government of Oyo State will ensure that he is adequately honoured.

“On that note, I want to say farewell to a great man, my brother, my mentor and a great son of Ogbomosoland.”

Dignitaries at the burial service included former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and former House Leader, Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

The former governor died on January 12 after a brief illness and was committed to mother earth in Ogbomoso after the funeral service yesterday.

