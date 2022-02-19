Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament Tees-off March 4

The 4th Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament has been scheduled to tee-off from March 4 – 5, at the golf course, Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section, Sapele, Delta State.

The two-day event being organised by the golf section is to commemorate the 15th Coronation Anniversary of Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Orhue 1 Major General Felix Mujaperuo (rtd), a prolific golfer, and the Grand Patron of the club.

The golf event tagged ‘HRM Orodje 2022’ is sponsored by Seplat Energy, and it will feature golfers from different parts of the country.

Speaking on the tournament, Captain of the golf section, Okakuro Gilbert Aghogho revealed that this year edition would be better organised than the previous editions.

The Captain, who also is the Chairman, planning committee hinted that the monarch being a prolific golfer, his friends and associates would take part in the event whereby winners in men’s and ladies events, veteran and super veteran and other categories would go home with exciting prizes and trophies.

Furthermore, he explained that the golf course was already wearing a new look in readiness for the tournament, and that coronavirus protocols for the safety of all the participants would be adhered to.

He said: “The tournament is a clarion for golfers all over the country to rally round one of their own; Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council of Delta state, The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom. This serves as an invitation to all and sundry of Okpe Kingdom, and golfers all over.

“The arrival, registration and cocktail will hold on March 4th, while the ceremonial tee-off and tournament proper holds next day while presentation of prizes to winners and the dinner party hold in the evening at the section’s pavilion.”

