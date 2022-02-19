Nigeria-Jamaica Joint Commission Holds in Abuja

The fourth Nigeria-Jamaica Joint Commission is slated to hold between the 22nd-24th of February 2022.

The joint commission which governs the frame work for co-operation between two countries will be held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honorable Kamina Johnson Smith, will be leading the Jamaican delegation to the Joint Commission, the first ever visit of the Jamaican Government to Nigeria.

This meeting joint help to strengthen the historical and cultural linkages as well as solidify new partnerships, a significant step towards advancing several agreements in entertainment, air services, tourism etc, enhancing trade between the countries.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Nigerian Ambassador to Jamaica, Ambassador Maureen P. Tamuno (Ph.D) and the entire Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs are expectant to receive the Jamaican delegation in Nigeria.

