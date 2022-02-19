New Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC , EQE 53 4MATIC+ with Battery-electric Drive

Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes-AMG is consistently pushing ahead with the Future of Driving Performance and expanding its product portfolio with battery-electric performance models. New to the range are the two Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC business saloons (WLTP combined power consumption: 22.5-19.7 kWh/100 km; WLTP combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; WLTP range: 462-533 km)[1] and Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ (WLTP preliminary combined power consumption figure: 23.2‑20.3 kWh/100 km; WLTP preliminary CO2 emissions figure: 0 g/km; WLTP provisional range figure: 444-518 km)[2]. They are based on the electric-exclusive Mercedes architecture of the luxury and premium class (EVA2). AMG-specific solutions – particularly in the areas of drive, suspension, brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment – ensure a dynamic and emotively appealing AMG driving experience.

“With two new models, we are expanding our range with purely electrically powered performance vehicles and are thus addressing additional target groups. The EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry-level model for electric Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 53 4MATIC+, on the other hand, focuses on even more sportiness and greater driving dynamics. And that’s not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and all-electric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

“The compact format of the EQE forms the perfect starting point for realising a highly agile and very emotional driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This applies in particular to the areas of drive, chassis, brakes and, above all, sound. This ensures that our customers can also look forward to our brand’s hallmark Driving Performance in our second all-electric model series,” says Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE models offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric drivetrain (eATS), with a motor on each of the axles, also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt under all driving conditions. The power spectrum ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package and boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm.

