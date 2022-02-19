MWUN Threatens Industrial Action Against IOCs

Ugo Aliogo

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike effective from March 1 over the International Oil Companies (IOCs) non-compliance with the Extant Stevedoring Regulations known as Government Marine Notice 106 of 2014.

The union reached the decision after a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Union held recently.

The union in a statement said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at a meeting held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with the International Oil Companies (IOCs), representatives of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Stevedoring Companies and other stakeholders directed that the IOCs should within seven days allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations, which by extension will enable the registered dockworkers along with the appointed and deployed stevedoring companies to operate in the IOCs platforms.

The statement also noted that it was inconceivable that up till now the IOCs had bluntly refused the appointed and deployed Stevedoring Companies to commence operations and has thus deprived their members (dockworkers) in the employ of the Stevedoring Companies to work and earn a living.

The statement also noted the action is a sharp contravention of the provisions of Government Marine Notice 106 of 2014.

According to the statement, “It should be recalled that Government Marine Notice 106 applies to all companies and persons engaged in Stevedoring work, including Dock Labour Employer and Private Operators of any work location including Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDS), off Dock Terminal, Dry Ports and Platforms.

“Paragraph 3 of the referred Government Marine Notice stipulates that: “All operators of Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore, Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Offshore Dock Terminals, Dry Ports and Platforms and other work locations are hereby given the notice to grant duly appointed Stevedoring Companies to access to their premises to commence operations. Attached hereto is a copy of the Government Marine Notice 106 for your perusal. It is regretted to report that IOCs have refused to comply with said Government Marine Notice 106, since 2014 when it was issued.

“It is recalled that the union had protested this unjust depredation meted out to our members by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) several times. In 2019, the union was compelled to embark on a three-day warning strike at the expiration of a 21-day notice which was later suspended on the intervention of Hon. Minister.

“Also, on April 9, 2021, a 7-day notice was given vide our Press Release of that day ie 9th April 2021 which was further extended by another 7 days on the intervention of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) management that pleaded to be given time to prevail on the almighty IOCs to comply with the law. Regrettably, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA management’s intervention did not yield any positive result as the IOCs remained recalcitrant.

“In view of the foregoing, the government is hereby placed on notice to the effect that the union would embark on indefinite strike action in all the nation’s seaports with effect from Tuesday, 1st March 2022 if before then the IOCs are not compelled by the appropriate authority to comply with the directive in this regard. The union, however, wishes to take an exemption of whatever action9s) that may follow in the event that the IOCs remain adamant at the expiration of this notice.”

