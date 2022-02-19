Laolu Gbenjo to Promote African Culture at US Tour

Tosin Clegg

The electrifying performer, Laolu Gbenjo needs no introduction in the music circle, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora as his act speaks for itself. His performances are always seasoned with unique African style composed of highlife, contemporary highlife, juju and Alujo blended with energetic dancing style in unique costumes and appearances.

United States-based Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment has concluded plans to organise a tour of the United States for Gbenjo and his band, where they would be serenading guests with what they know how to do best in their deliciously-performed African tunes. The organisers also stressed the fact that they plan to promote and propagate the talents of Africa music through this tour across the United States.

Attesting to what to expect at his tour Gbenjo said: “Attendees should expect an electrifying performances, seasoned with a lot of energy, dance and an atmosphere of happiness all round.”

Gbenjo began his career professionally in 2008 and has long gone ahead to impact thousands all over the world. With successful performances held across different states in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, UK and virtual shows across the globe, he is surely a force to be reckoned with.

