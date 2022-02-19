Lagos 2022 African Fencing: Nigeria to Field 21 Athletes

Hosts Nigeria will feature 21 fencers, at the 11th Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship scheduled for between February 23 and February 27 at Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos

Nigeria Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel disclosed in Lagos that the team which would be competing in individual and team events will be the largest ever for Nigeria at the championship.

The nation’s flag bearers, he added, were mostly drawn from the country while a few others who are based abroad will also vie for titles in épée, sabre and foil events.

“Our fencers have intensified their training in the last two months and we are optimistic they will compete favourably with other countries

“We are looking forward to better our performance at the championship which which serves as a point earning event to the World Cadet and Junior Championship slated for the United Arab Emirates in April,” Samuel stated.

Rachael Olulayo of FEED Sports Nigeria, which is the grassroots platform of Nigerian fencing with the ambition to train a minimum of 10, 000 in each state in Nigeria disclosed that two of the Fund, Educate, Empower and Develop discoveries will be among those that will represent Nigeria and stand the chance to get their first experience in international event for world points.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Habu Gumel who was represented by Phemmy Adetula at the media briefing reaffirmed the Olympic movement’s renewed support for fencing in the country.

Gumel declared that its relationship with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’, who is an Olympic gold medallist in fencing, would be explored further to help in the development of the sport in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

