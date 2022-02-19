Ibori Golf and Country Club Captain Lays Foundation for New Starter Hut

The newly inaugurated Executive Committee of Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Delta State has opened a new chapter in the club with the foundation laying of a new starter hut.

This foundation laying ceremony held on Tuesday came into being three weeks after the new executive committee of the club was inaugurated at the club house, Asaba.

The ceremony which was performed by the new exco led by its Captain, Mr. Larry Osai had in attendance other members of the club’s executive committee.

They include Chief Tom Nwakalo-Imu, Vice-captain; Tam Brisibe, treasurer; Austine Modumgwo, course officer, Queen Mowah, Lady Captain; Mrs Vivian Ebreneyin amongst others.

Speaking at the event, the captain commended the immediate past executive committee for the level of development embarked upon during their tenure, adding that his administration would leverage on the commendable developments and attain new heights.

“This is part of our administration’s desire to justify the confidence reposed in us by the overwhelming members of the club. More capital projects are in the pipeline for execution before our tenure ends.

“I am appealing and seeking adequate support from all club members in order to move and develop the club together with a view to making it a prime golfing destination in Nigeria. One tree cannot make a forest,” he concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

