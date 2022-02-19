Ebonyi Varsity Ignores ASUU Warning Strike

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has said that it would not join the ongoing nationwide strike of the union.

The Union also directed that there should be full academic activities in the university as all measures have been put in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr. Chinedu Nwambeke, noted that one of the reasons ASUU-EBSU will not join the industrial action is the because the national union was indifferent to the issues concerning ASUU-EBSU which ought to been resolved by the NEC.

“It is on this note that we want once more to call on all our members to go about their normal official duties and attend lectures as ASUU-EBSU has decided to use its liberty of not joining the industrial action.

“We equally call on our students to remain on campus as lectures and other academic activities will continue to go on uninterrupted,” he stated.

Nwambeke alleged that Dr. Ikechukwu Igwenyi, Acting Chairperson of ASUU-EBSU, was suspended in September last year for acts inconsistent with ASUU constitution, usurpation of office of other executive members of the union among others.

“The suspended Acting Chairman refused to meet up with the resolutions of the congress which forced another Congress of ASUU-EBSU to unanimously sack the executive and set-up a Caretaker Committee to drive the affairs of the union and conduct fresh elections to put the union on proper footing.

“In all these, the national office of ASUU was put on notice and up till today, ASUU NEC has abandoned the branch to her fate over the crisis deliberately caused by ASUU-NEC,” he said.

