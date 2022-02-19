Buhari Felicitates Oba Tejuoso At 84

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Osile of Oke Ona, Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, as he marks his 84th birthday today.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends to rejoice with the traditional ruler, whose legacy of Biblical leadership and investments of love continue to resonate.

President Buhari hailed Oba Tejuoso for setting a standard in his domain on integrity and hard work, leading the path, as a medical doctor, that showcases the value of good education, neighbourliness and dedication to community service.

He extolled the monarch’s commitment to living a life that constantly points to the fear of God, and urging many to walk the path of righteousness, especially in adhering to the rule of law, civic responsibilities and praying for leaders, at various levels.

The President affirmed that the entrepreneurial spirit from his family, with the birthing in the 70s and recent resuscitation of Teju Foams, continues to inspire and influence success stories, particularly among the youth.

He, therefore, prayed for the grace of good health and strength for Oba Tejuoso.

