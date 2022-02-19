Afrobeats Hall of Fame to Honour Stars

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF) Induction Ceremony — the first of its kind in Africa — created to pay homage and honour African achievements in music has been announced by organisers of the event. This epoch-making induction ceremony is set to honour the artistry and the contributions made by those who have played major roles in the dissemination and creation of the art of African music on February 26, 2022.

Taking place at The Amore Garden, off freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the groundbreaking event will showcase the African pride of the entertainment industry in celebration of the historic and cultural significance of African music.

Part of Afrobeats Hall of Fame’s objective is to include inspiring and engaging African people through the power of African music, building a serious level of credibility, and to celebrate the historic and cultural significance of African music.

With its induction ceremony bringing together key stakeholders in the music industry to create a never-before Hall of Fame Induction in Africa, the ceremony proper will include a string of hybrid events spanning from headline tribute live performances from A-list Nigerian superstar artistes to art exhibitions, creating an immersive and exotic experience designed to meet the entertainment cravings of Africans.

The 2021 class is divided into three categories for this award nomination: The first category is also known as The Early Influencers, including the likes of Tunde King, Onitsha Native Orchestra, E.C Arinze, Victor Olaiya, Mamman Chata and Bobby Benson. The Mid-Influencer (the 60s – 70s) Category is next with music greats like Chief Osita Osadebe, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Rex Lawson, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, King Sunny Ade, Dan Maraya Jos, Peacock Guitar Band International and Bala Miller.

The Non-Performing category will include Keke and D1, Olisa Adibu, Obi Asika, Sunday Are and Eddie Lawani. The last category — (the 90s – 2000s) Modern Influencer, which includes the power to vote — has the likes of 2face Idibia, Onyeka Onwenu, Femi Kuti, Daddy Showkey and a host of others while Tony Odili, Jimmy Amu, King Sunny Ade, Rex Lawson, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebenezer Obey, Chief Osita Osadebe, Fela Anikulapo Kuti will be getting special recognition for “Lifetime Achievements” in the music industry.

The ABHF is created to pay homage and honour the African achievements and to showcase the African Pride in the entertainment industry. This exponential ceremony is to be marked annually to fully recognize and immerse our African legends and entertainment veterans who constantly raise the bar and have changed narratives in this industry with their achievements.

Devoted to putting African entertainment legends on a pedestal with the help of leading figures in the industry, Chairman of ABHF’s Blue Ribbon panel, Kenny Ogungbe, had during the Media Parley held in Lagos, discussed the mission and inspiration of the Afrobeats Hall of Fame, stating that the inductees were carefully selected to appreciate their contributions in the industry over the years. “Having been in the music industry for over 3 decades, myself and the other Blue Ribbon Panel members, Obi Asika, DJ Jimmy Jatt and Bankuli realised that the only way to preserve our historic culture is to celebrate our legend hence the need to have a Hall of Fame”.

