A Marching Song

Protests have always been a part of our lives and a keystone of any democracy and so many social issues although of late they have been used by the anti-vaccination groups and a number of fringe groups to cause confusion and havoc.

The authorities have often moved to disperse these protests although as Canada is finding it can be quite difficult to achieve. In Wellington, New Zealand, they have tried a completely new approach, using Barry Manilow songs instead of sending in a riot squad.

The use of music in any conflict is normally to inspire the troops as with the bagpipes although they can scare as well. Rather than using the whole song catalogue perhaps there are a few specific tunes to consider.

“Who let the dogs out?” could be used as a warning for what is coming next or the finale of the “1918 overture” could be the prelude to the arrival of water cannons. A careless choice such as “Eye of the tiger” or “La Marseillaise” could however raise their spirits and cause more resistance.

Perhaps soon the song will be “The sounds of Silence”.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

