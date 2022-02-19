2023: Nsukka Leaders Unite for Ugwuanyi

The stakeholders of Enugu North Senatorial District have vowed to continue to stand solidly behind their illustrious son and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to ensure that he successfully completes his tenure in 2023 and hand over to his successor in line with the established tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The stakeholders who spoke yesterday during the PDP campaign rally in Nsukka Local Government Area, unequivocally pledged to stand by Governor Ugwuanyi in his cherished efforts in entrenching peace and good governance in the state, maintaining that they will always rally round the governor as their son and leader of the state.

They commended Ugwuanyi for his administration’s infrastructural transformation of the state especially in the rural areas, stressing that the University Town of Nsukka was one of the major beneficiaries of the governor’s rural development policy.

Speaking at a well attended rally ahead of the February 23, 2022 local government elections in Enugu State, the former State Chairman of the Party, Mr. Vita Abba disclosed that Nsukka was united and would remain steadfast in protecting the interest of the governor as well as encourage him to deliver more democratic dividends to the people of Enugu State.

“Our son is the governor. We value our brother. Nsukka means business. Nsukka is grateful to you and will continue to stand by you.”

Adding his voice, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu pointed out, “Governor Ugwuanyi is our leader; he has the people, he has Nsukka, he has Enugu East Senatorial District, he has Enugu West to fight for him.”

Corroborating, the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi reassured Ugwuanyi that the people of Nsukka were “solidly behind you”, stating that “Anybody thinking that Nsukka is not united is wasting his time.”

According to him, “Anybody fighting you will not succeed. We will stand behind our own man. We will stand firmly and fight for you. Justice should be done to Nsukka people.”

At the PDP campaign rally in Igbo-Etiti LGA, the former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, disclosed that the PDP leadership in Enugu State had zoned that the governorship position of the state to Enugu East Senatorial District.

Speaking at the rally, Dr. Nwodo said that he was in the party meeting alongside other leaders, such as the then Governor, Mr. Sullivan Chime, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the then State Chairman the PDP, Chief Vita Abba, where the decision was taken.

The former governor of Enugu State revealed that it was Chief Dubem Onyia who moved the motion, which was seconded by Senator Ben Collins Ndu, with an amendment by Dr. Charles Egumgbe that the governorship position should go to Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023 after Enugu North Senatorial District, which is presently occupied by Governor Ugwuanyi.

Nwodo applauded Ugwuanyi for the processes the party’s candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship candidates emerged, disclosing that it was “unanimous and a democratic consensus.”

He also lauded the governor for his remarkable achievements in the state in the areas of healthcare delivery, education facilities, road infrastructure, rural development, peace and security, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

