17 Die as Tanker Explodes on Lagos -Ibadan Expressway

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Seventeen persons were yesterday burnt to death near Ishara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, only three of the burnt persons, could be identified while 14 others were burnt beyond recognition.

The FRSC, Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, in a statement, said the fatal accident involved three vehicles, two buses and a fuel tanker.

Only one Mazda bus with ZT 728 KLD as its registration number was identified while other vehicles’ registration numbers could not be identified.

The vehicles were said to have had head-on collisions early in the morning due to reckless driving which in turn triggered a fire explosion that engulfed people in the Mazda buses.

The FRSC Sector Commander for Ogun State, Umar Ahmed, blamed the accident on route violation and dangerous driving which resulted in head-on collision and fire outbreak.

The FRSC said that the Isara Police Division and FOS morgue had been notified ahead of planned evacuation of the dead.

“The total number of people involved is not ascertained but a total 17 bodies (killed) have been identified. One male, a female and a female child only have been identified while others were burnt beyond recognition and no injury sustained.

“A total of three vehicles were involved with registration numbers ZT728 KLD, a Mazda bus and an unknown vehicle of unknown make (tanker).

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were route violation and dangerous driving which resulted to head-on collision and fire outbreak

“The vehicles are partially obstructing the service lane. The Nigeria Police, Isara and the FOS Morgue by Isara have been informed. FRSC personnel from Ogere are on ground managing the situation.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun described the crash as an avoidable one if cautions were put in place and traffic rules and regulations were obeyed.

He commiserated with families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash,” she stated.

