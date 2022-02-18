Tambuwal Urges Outgoing Corps Members to Maximise Entrepreneurship Programme

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged the outgoing Batch A stream 1 corps members to maximise the Skill Acquisitions and Entrepreneurship Development learnt during the service year to enable them to be self-reliance and employer of labours.

He said with the dearth of employment opportunities in the country, NYSC management in it wisdom introduced the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development to make them viable after the service year.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, Tambuwal congratulated the corps members for the completion of one year mandatory national service to the country.

“The service year, no doubt, must have exposed you to the culture and tradition of the various people of Sokoto State, You were deliberately put through the experience to underscore and induce in you the spirit of unity in diversity the,” Governor stated.

He noted that their successful completion of the primary assignment phase of the service year is therefore a mark of their endurance and abiding faith in the unity of Nigeria.

The governor maintained that their contributions to the socio-economic development of the state, particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, social services, rural development and education, will be forever be appreciated by the Government and the good people of Sokoto State and the country at large.

According to him, “May I therefore register my profound appreciation for your tremendous role in putting in place numerous community-based development projects.

“These commendable efforts of yours are in consonance with our administration’s resolve to provide basic socio-economic amenities to the rural areas with the aim of reducing rural–urban migration.”

He added that the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme, the fight against HIV/AIDS, polio eradication, care for patients and prevention of coronavirus, as well as environmental sanitation are praise-worthy.

Tambuwal stressed that the state government places high premium on youth development and abhors youth restiveness, saying that that is why we have deliberately carved out the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development out of the Ministry for Social Welfare and Youth Development in order to mainstream youth empowerment and employment generation in our development agenda.

He further disclosed that his administration has always maintained a course of action that guarantees short and long term credit facilities to young entrepreneurs to translate viable ideas into meaningful endeavours.

He, therefore, implored the corps members to utilise the various forms of experiences garnered during the service year and the opportunities available to establish small-scale enterprises, “which will not only make you self-employed but also employers of labour.

“You have been good ambassadors of your respective families and states in

Sokoto State, so I enjoin you to continue as good representatives of Sokoto State by showcasing to your people at home the good virtues of peace, tranquility and mutual co-existence among Nigerians living in Sokoto State irrespective of tribe, ethnic or religious inclination.”

Meanwhile, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, said out of 686 corps members that passed out, six are to repeat the service year, while three have their service extended for misconduct and other offences.

Nakamba, however, said the scheme lost a corps member at the course of the service.

He further disclosed that two corps members-Ajayi Adeola and Yabi Samson from Ekiti and Oyo State respectively-received Sultan meritorious awards.

