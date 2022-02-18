Singer, Swazzi, Explores Fashion with Enthusiasm

Mary Nnah

Okolo Miracle Obiechina, the singer-turned-fashion stylist, has found his niche by exploring both music and fashion.

Popularly known as ‘Swazzi’, the founder of TheLifestyleLagos, a fashion styling brand, established in January 2021, is multi-talented.

Obiechina, who started as a music artist earlier in life, has done so many other things afterward but has recently developed a strong passion for fashion.

On what his recent foray with fashion looks like, the singer, songwriter, model, actor, fashion consultant, and fashion entrepreneur with a Bachelors degree in Accountancy, said, “I put outfits together for clients, I work with fashion brands to create a masterpiece for clients, sometimes I sketch and send to them and I also co-ordinate photoshoots for brands and clients.”

Speaking further about his overpowering passion for fashion, he said, “To me, fashion is art, it’s a lifestyle, it helps me express my emotions and also makes room to sync with my creativity.

“Whenever I am engaging myself with anything fashion, it gives peace. I find it very therapeutic. As a child, I have always embraced fashion.”

The name Swazzi, he said, was coined from “Swag boy”, which he revealed was a name he was fondly called during his high school days due to his high fashion taste.

“It is needless to say I derive pleasure in looking my best and making others look their best too. I and fashion are forever buddies”, noted the fashion enthusiast, wardrobe/image consultant who has been in the craft for about a year.

Speaking on the progress made so far on his business in one year, challenges, and plans, Obiechina noted: “Just like every other career, there have been hurdles to jump.

“My first major styling was for the renowned singer Ric Hassani’s ‘Thunder Fire You music video. Then we had WAJE, Harrysong, Simi, Nini of BBNaija, Kaffy the dance boss, Calema (Portugal), Jaypaul, and many other entertainers, who all believed in my creative mind and the brand.”

“We had well over 100 clients in our debut year and I am most grateful to all of them and most especially God for giving me this distinct talent”, he added.

Being a fashion entrepreneur, for him, hasn’t been an easy journey but before he started styling other people, he has been in the fashion space for a while, modeling for Nigeria and international brands as well as influencing them.

“Most times I style my music videos. So it was easy for me because I have always been in the industry”, he noted.

The first child of six, born into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Okolo, the Enugu state indigene attended Enugu State College of Education, where he studied Accounting Education.

His advice to anyone that wants to go into the fashion business: “Take your time, don’t rush, never doubt your first instinct and always make sure your clients are happy with what you are making for them.”

