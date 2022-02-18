Primary Election ‘ll Determine Oyetola’s Fate, Says Aregbesola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday contended that the Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC), primary election will determine Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second term fate.

Aregbesola stated this in Ikire yesterday during an engagement tour to the area .

He remarked since Oyetola assumed office, he has been in battle with him, noting that “those we assisted are now against us and we have reported them to God.”

The minister stressed that he is now different from what he used to be when he was a governor because he served wholeheartedly.

According to him “He will not return for second term. 2+2=4. This Saturday’s election will determine his fate. The party has already said that we should conduct election after four years.

“Oyetola, since he got to office have been in battle with me. He said that I don’t want him to become a governor but he is already a governor.

“What else does he want? I am now different from what I used to be when I was a governor because I served wholeheartedly. I’m chubbier now. I campaigned passionately for him under the rain, he is now my

enemy.

“I begged him for two years and even sent people to him. Everything we did together for eight years, he destroyed.

“When I saw that he is firm on this enmity, I told God about it. If Bola Ige comes back to this earth, he will join us. We are carrying the mandate of this party.

“We painstaking upheld this party from 2005. With all these, we reflected and decided to go back to the foundation. We looked at grounded politicians and made them leaders.

Aregbesola held that it is indeed time to restore Osun to the hands of true progressives which the party members must key into to entrench the dividends of democracy.

“There is no harm in replacing someone who is not doing well and not in tandem with progressive ideals. That is what we are working on and that is why we have come to you.

“He said I did not support him to become Governor. I appealed to him that he may not even like me, but he should not tarnish my image or destroy my legacies and that of our party, the true progressives in Osun politics. He did not listen. He was bent on destroying me and that’s what he has done.

“After two years, genuine party leaders gathered together with the sole aim of rescuing our party from these marauders. That is what we are here to do. We were the ones who sweat hard for the progress and success our party has achieved. We brought the former party Chairman, (Famodun) from the PDP. It is time to send them packing.”

In his remarks, Adeoti re-echoed the need for party members to support his ambition.

He promised to build on the legacies of the APC in Osun as enshrined in the ideals of good governance entrenched by the Aregbesola administration in Osun from November 2010 to November 2018.

He urged party members not to be afraid of state sponsored violence by non-state actors backed by the Commissioner of Police, but come out en-masse to make him the party’s candidate for the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

