Okowa’s Aide, Others Laud Council Chairman over Demolition of illegal Structures in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Project Monitoring, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has applauded the Chairman of Udu Local Government Area of the state, Chief Jite Brown, for taking proactive measures to get rid of illegal structures defacing the aesthetics of the area.

Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant in the state, and others made the commendation yesterday while speaking with journalists during the demolition exercise which lasted for several hours.

Describing the exercise as a welcome development, he affirmed that the proactive measures of the council boss would send strong signals to land grabbers that it is no longer business as usual.

On his part, the Chairman of the LGA, Jite, who reiterated that the exercise would be a continuous one, frowned at those who built on government land without approval.

While assuring them that there would be no sacred cow, he advised Jigbale, Ubogo traders and others not to trade by the roadsides.

