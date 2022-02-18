Obi Asika, D’banj, Simi Bring Back the Groove on Nigerian Idol S7

Vanessa Obioha

By now, you must be aware that the seventh season of the singing competition Nigerian Idol is back on the screen. Of course, you must know that there are two new judges on the show.

And you also must be thinking out loud on why the organisers did not consider D’banj and Simi for the sixth season. Well, if you had these thoughts zigzagging in your mind as you binge-watched the show on DStv channel 197, you are not alone.

The trio of Obi Asika, Simi and D’banj are a delightful mix. They exude professionalism while making the show as entertaining as possible. Gone are the sarcastic remarks or the guffaws that often left contestants in tears.

Once upon a time, the insensitivity of judges about the contestants’ performances on such singing platforms was overlooked. But not anymore. Not now when the whole world is watching, scrutinizing every word and demanding humanity. Thanks to the internet and social media. The judges too get served when they go out of line.

Of course, being an artist requires you to have a thick skin but when judges take into consideration the journey of the contestants in pursuing their dreams, a little kindness won’t hurt or will it?

The new judges on the show, to a reasonable extent, understand their roles and blend well with Asika, who is the resident judge. It is seen in the way D’banj makes the contestants stay confident with his witty remarks. It is seen in the way they encourage them not to give up on their dreams. It is seen in the compliments they pay them on their looks and attires. With such words, even those who fail to get the golden ticket can be inspired to return next season better armed.

No doubt, a little kindness goes a long way in helping them believe in themselves. After all, most runners-up up in singing talent shows have gone to amass more fame than said winners. Perhaps, this comes with continually learning and fine-tuning their work/talent.

Credence must be given to the organisers MultiChoice Nigeria for returning with a better show. Even the studio looks better than last year’s. Indeed, this time around, they got the right equation.

D’banj as a show stopper assesses the contestants on their stage craftsmanship, Simi, looks out for their vocal strength, while Asika, a veteran possesses hawkeyed attention to their overall output, ensuring that they have the potential to become the next Nigerian Idol.

There are times when these traits clash. For instance, one of the turned down contestants had the vibe and energy to be an artist but was underwhelming vocally. D’banj voted ‘yes’ for him while Toolz (who was a guest judge on the second episode) and Asika voted ‘no’ despite the contestant’s pleas to be given an opportunity.

Nevertheless, D’banj advised the contestant to hook him up on social media and expressed willingness to work with him. The teary-eyed contestant’s face lit upon hearing that.

At the end of the day, the new season of the show is positioning itself not only as a competition platform but giving hope to young Nigerians chasing their musical dreams. After all, they still have a long way to go in moulding their career.

