NNPC Moves to Resolve NARTO, NUPENG-PTD Grouses, Resolves to Work on Freight Hike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., yesterday met with aggrieved parties within the petroleum transportation sector to resolve the outstanding issues on the long-standing freight matter.

The stakeholders also agreed last night to collaborate to ensure efficient nationwide availablity of petroleum products in the face of the current difficulties faced by Nigerians.

A communique which set out the framework for sorting out the freight issue was jointly signed by the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Othman, Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Salmon Oladiti, among others.

The NNPC also provided updates on the current status of the road construction and rehabilitation projects under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme and assured the stakeholders that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads will be applied for the intended purpose only.

To allay the fears of the stakeholders, NNPC and all parties committed to working together in the monitoring of the road projects.

The fuel transporters had raised the alarm that the N621 billion infrastructure fund was being diverted and demanded a joint monitoring of the 21 critical projects.

On review of freight rate for transportation, the stakeholders requested for completion of the ongoing discussions to cover operational costs and highlighted the precarious situation that truck owners face in the light of current economic realities.

The communiqué noted that representatives of the midstream/downstream authority informed the meeting that a committee had been constituted to review the rates. The committee includes PTD, NARTO and NUPENG, in addition to other stakeholders, it noted.

“All parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the government.

“The Authority is to advise on definite close-out date during the week of 21st February 2022,” the communiqué added.

It stated that collaboration on ensuring nationwide availability of petroleum products was ongoing , adding that all parties agreed to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum.

