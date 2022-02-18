NIPOST Urges Postal Bodies to Drive Financial Inclusion with Technology

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has called on African postal bodies to leverage technology in driving financial inclusion in postal services.

Hosting representatives of the Pan-African Postal Union Committee on Technology in Abuja recently, Nigeria’s Postmaster General (PMG), Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi highlighted the place of technology in the face of new global business ideas and opportunities.

Adewusi, while stressing the need to be compliant with global trends, reminded those at the meeting that with decline in ordinary mail, postal bodies must avail themselves of the technical know-how.

According to him, “Effort should be intensified on Financial Inclusion, through collaboration with Financial Institutions like Banks considering the Post’s spread. E-commerce items are on the increase in Europe and other climes. How do we avail ourselves with the emerging trend considering the decline in ordinary mail.”

Adewusi explained that the Operations and Technical Committee of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), is an important one, adding that the committee serves as the technical and operational mind of PAPU.

He added: “The Committee’s work is geared towards helping the regional Posts in Africa to modernise and upgrade our products and services.”

In his speech, the NIPOST boss also called attention to issues of supply chains where conveyance of mails within African, and the larger world should be considered in relation to the airlines.

He said it was important for PAPU to deliberate on relationships with different Customs agencies of respective countries as part of strategies towards seamless operations.

He added that it was necessary for PAPU to look into security of mails at every point from acceptance, processing, dispatches, delivery and improvement in the quality of service.

On the issue of customer satisfactions, Adewusi said operators must improve on service delivery in order recover their share of the markets that had been taken over.

The NIPOST boss emphasised on the need for greater Information and Communications Technology (ICT) adoption as part of efforts to ensure improve revenue through more reliable services.

Speaking earlier, Assistant Secretary General of PAPU, Jessica H Ssengooba, said the Operations and Technology Committee had an important task at the commencement of its inaugural meeting.

He said the Ministers in charge of the Post mandated the Committee to drive the modernization and digital transformation of the African Postal Services.

He said: “In today’s digital economy architecture, the Post has to maintain its important role in the national socio-economic discourse and continue to transform both its operations and service bouquet.”

He said the General Secretariat was already in discussion with a number of interested partners that include MasterCard, AFRALTI, AFCAC, AFRAA, and EUROGIRO, among others.

He added: “It is our fervent belief that these partnerships will enhance and promote the work of the Post in Africa.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

