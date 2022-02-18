NDLEA Arraigns Man for Allegedly Being in Possession of Tramadol

Wale Igbintade

The National Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arraigned a 49-year-old man, Ezekiel Ibe, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly being in possession of 5,458. 894 kilogrammes of Tramadol, without lawful authority

NDLEA prosecutor, Mr. Jerry Aernan, told the court that the defendant was arrested on December 23, 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, for unlawful possession of the said banned drugs.

The prosecutor told the trial Judge, Justice Yellim Bogoro, that the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N20 Laws of the Federation of Nigerian, 2004.

The charge read: “That you Ezekiel Ibe, 48, male adult, on or about December 23, 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this court l, without lawful authority knowingly possessed 5,458. 894 kilogrammes of Tramadol Psychotropic substance similar to cocaine, heroin, LSD, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N20 Laws of the Federation of Nigerian, 2004.”

When the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty to it.

Upon the defendant’s not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date, urging the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) till the determination of the charge.

Responding to the prosecutor’s request, the defendant’s lawyer, Mr. Maxwell Okpara, informed the court that he had filed a bail application for his client and

had been served on the prosecution.

Okpara, while urging the court to grant his client bail on the liberal condition, also disclosed that his client is having some health challenges, which the NCS do not have the facility to handle.

But, the NDLEA prosecutor argued that the defendant failed to file an affidavit indicating his health challenges, and there was no medical report tendered before the court. He urged the court to refuse the application.

In her ruling, Justice Bogoro granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10 million with two sureties, and also ordered that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner either in Victoria Island or Ikoyi area of Lagos State, adding that both the defendant must submit two passport photographs.

While adjourning the defendant’s trial till April 7 and May 9, 2022, respectively, Justice Bogoro also ordered that the defendant be remanded in NCS custody till the perfection of his bail conditions.

