Kwara 2023: Political Office Holders Back Abdulrazaq for Second Term

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, political stakeholders, consisting of political office holders and party leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Speaking with journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin yesterday, the convener of the meeting and the Senior Special Assistant on Community Intervention to the Governor, Mr. Kayode Oyin-Zubair, said the people had unanimously endorsed the governor based on his developmental activities recorded so far in the area.

According to him, “As his foot soldiers, we have started move to market the governor in all the local government areas of the state.

“This will assist the people of the state to accept him and allow him to get the second term so that the good work in the state can continue in such areas like water provision, employment generation among others.

“This meeting aims to galvanise support for the governor for the current term he’s running and the next term in 2023.

“It’s part of a series of activities that would be rounded off with a jamboree involving everyone in the Ifelodun LGA to appreciate him for what he’d done for us in the local government area.

“A number of water works have been repaired, roads tarred and rehabilitated and many of us are in political offices, just as schools have been newly built or reconstructed. So, we want support for him so that we can enjoy more.”

The governor’s aide, who said every stakeholder in the area is involved in the project, urged the people to uphold party unity among themselves to achieve the desired success.

Also speaking, the APC party chairman in the Ifelodun LGA, Alhaji Abdullateef Quadri, said there is the need to reciprocate the governor’s efforts based on his developmental activities in the area three years in office.

“We’ve never had it so good in the past 16 years. So, we should reciprocate that and ensure that he gets the second term, making sure that he is victorious in all the 18 wards of the local government area,” he said.

