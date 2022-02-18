Ihensekhien, Jamika Entertainment Win Entertainment Entrepreneur, Best Music Label Awards at TNMA

Sunday Okobi

One of the big winners of the eighth edition of the Top Naija Music Awards (TNMA) for 2021 is Mr. Stanley Ihensekhien, the head of operations of Jamika Entertainment, the fast emerging entertainment powerhouse and music label in Africa.

Also, Jamika Entertainment won the ‘Best Music Label’ in that category.

The music awards, which took place recently, has come and gone with many fast rising musical talents and entertainment practitioners taking home the prized trophies as a testament to their growth, and establishing themselves as the next rising stars in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry.

Ihensekhien won the award for the ‘Best Young Entertainment Entrepreneur’ of the year for his major work in promoting talents under his management and making big advancement in the music industry.

While reacting to the feat, he expressed joy at being recognised for his achievement in the industry

He told THISDAY that: “being nominated for an award like this and then winning it makes me feel that the label, Jamika Entertainment, and I are finally being noticed for the hard work we are putting in the Nigerian music scene.

“This award, I believe is the first of many bigger prizes and recognition that we are going to get soon both locally and internationally because we believe in our talent.”

Ihensekhien also talked about how the label and its artist made a clean sweep winning five awards at the TNMA after being nominated for six categories.

The record label, Jamika Entertainment, won ‘Best Music Label’; their in house’ producer, Dave ‘Dexterity’ Achina, won the award for ‘Best Music Producer’; while their artists, Yung Bos and Sultan Afroboy, both took the awards for Best Collaboration and Next Rated Artist respectively.

He added: “What more can I say about our work than this? We got nominated for six awards and we scooped five; if that doesn’t testify to how good we are then what does.

“We can only assure our fans and supporters that we have got more solid work and songs for them, and we wouldn’t give up delivering the best.

“Like our company motto says: ‘Nil Satis Nisi Optimum’, only the best is good enough.”

