Ighalo Scores Brace as Five-star Al Hilal Crush His Former Club

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Odion Ighalo scored twice as Al Hilal thrashed his former club Al Shabab 5-0 in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh on Thursday night.

It was the 32-year-old’s first league appearance for Ramon Diaz’s side.

Ighalo opened scoring for Al Hilal in the 18th minute after he was set up by Andre Carrillo.

Carrillo scored the home team’s second goal seven minutes later, while Moussa Marega added the third on the half hour mark.

Ighalo then scored his second of the game and his side’s fourth two minutes before the break with Marega the provider.

Marega then fired home his side’s fifth goal in the 82nd minute.

The defending champions, who have two outstanding games now occupy fourth position on the table with 34 points from 18 games.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

