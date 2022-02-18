Gov Inuwa to Corp Members: You’re Critical Participants in Nigeria’s Regeneration

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has called on the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members, who completed their mandatory one-year service in the state to continue with their nation-building project even after their service year.

He gave the advice in Gombe yesterday at the passing out ceremony of Batch ‘A’ stream 1 of the NYSC members deployed in the state at the Pantami Township Stadium.

According to him, “The task of nation building is painstaking and continuous. You should therefore continue to be critical participants in our country’s regeneration project.

“The country is immensely grateful to you for your dedication and patriotism. It is my hope that your faith in Nigeria will persist and permeate your souls as you strive for greater heights for which you are all destined.”

Inuwa also encouraged them to be innovative and determined to discover the vast opportunities that abound in the country by being self-employees.

“You should exploit the goldmine inherent in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and rendering of social services among other business ventures. I urge you to key into the policies and programmes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria geared towards youth empowerment, self-employment and economic development,” he stated.

The governor commended them for what he described as their invaluable contributions to the state through group and individual community development projects in every nook and cranny of the state in various spheres of life such as education, sports, agriculture and other critical sectors of socio-economic development of the state.

