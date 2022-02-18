Eko Wellness Fair Holds in May

The seventh edition of Eko Wellness Fair is scheduled to hold from May 2 to 8. It will take a hybrid format of virtual, pop up and physical. It will be a weeklong celebration of all things wellness!

The Eko Wellness fair is an annual event that showcases the thriving wellness ecosystem in Nigeria. Their goal is to show the therapeutic services, products and practitioners locally available for our holistic wellbeing and foster conversations about public health concerns.

The fair includes workshops by wellness practitioners, cooking demonstrations, breath- work, mindful movement exercises, short films and photography contests.

The 2022 theme is ‘Managing stress: at work, at play and at home.’ According to the Convener of the event, Oyinkan Talabi, this year’s theme is a natural progression from last year’s focus on mental wellbeing.

Talabi explained that stress can affect our mental wellbeing, noting that the next few years are still going to be intense for us here in Nigeria as we navigate the coming elections and the current economic recession we are facing.

“How to manage stress should be on all our minds. During the weeklong festival, we will be highlighting to Lagosians the effects of stress when not properly managed and most importantly, what we can do to stay balanced in times of stress so that we stay well and have productive relationships and lives. Visitors are expected from across Nigeria.

As part of the fair, we are holding two contests for the public participate in. A short film contest themed “Wahala no dey finish and a photography contest themed Garden visitors. Lagos state is a creative hub for Africa and through the short film contest, we want to challenge the creative community to portray the effects of stress in a way we can all relate to while, demystifying mental stress. Through the photography contest, we want to not only encourage urban gardening and photography as avenues of eating organic, relaxation and stress management but also capture some of the wildlife we have locally,” she said.

The convener noted that selected short films and photographs will be screened and exhibited during the week of the fair 2-8th of May.

