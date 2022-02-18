EFCC Arrests 29 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) yesterday arrested 29 persons for their alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.

The suspects were arrested at different locations in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

They include: Sikiru Mustapha, Abdulmartin Olawale, Gbolahan Abdulamin, Abdulfawaz Olakanmi, Tunde Saheed, David Komolafe, Adebayo Ridwan, Oluwatobi Akinbo, Fatimehin Kayode, Ibrahim Zakariya, Olajide Moshood, Ikudaisi Adesoji, Habeeb Adeyemi and Hassan Akorede.

Others are: Ahmed Quadri, Olanipekun Ibrahim, Olabisi Ololade, Ahmed Akorede, Wasiu Adesina, Damilola Samsudeen, Olaloye Damilare, Nathaniel Laoshe, Adeniyi Opeyemi, Adebayo Shahajudeen, Segun Ajila, Kehinde Olaniyi and Ibitowa Toyeeb.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren and made available to journalists in Ilorin stated that, the arrest of the affected suspects was due to credible intelligence received by the command on the activities of the suspects.

The statement said: “Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops and cars.”

The statement therefore added that the suspects have confessed to the crime and they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

