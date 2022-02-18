Canada-based Entertainer, Dele Blacko, Relocates to Nigeria

Canada-based Juju star, Dele Ajayi, popularly known as Dele Blacko, has relocated to Nigeria to further his music.

The CEO and leader of the famous group, ‘Okikiband’ (Nigeria’s foremost music live band) that plays different genres of Nigerian music ranging from gospel to Juju, Highlife, Fuji and Pop, said there have been appeals over the years for his relocation from his fans in Nigeria.

“There is no place like home. I have done credibly well for myself in Canada. But I am back home now to be closer to my fans here, this is the least I can do to appreciate their support over the years,” he said.

Blacko said Nigeria will now be his base, while he will be available to travel round the world to entertain his fans through his works.

“I have fans all over the world. I am relocating to Nigeria as my base, while I am available to do music anywhere in the world,” he said.

The multi-talented Juju singer, who disclosed that he has a seven-track album on the way for his fans, said the launch will be virtual via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“My fans know what to expect from me. This album is dedicated to them. It will inspire and encourage them in their daily pursuits,” he added.

Blacko, who is a native of Iyin Ekiti, is a music producer and multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with legendary artistes including King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peter and the late Sir Victor Olaiya to mention a few.

In 2021, he released his popular single ‘Oduduwa’. The artist, who started playing percussion at the age of seven before embracing other musical instruments, had released several albums and singles where he distinguished himself as one of the best in Juju.

