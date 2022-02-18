Blaqbonez Sells out First Headline Show in Lagos

Precious Ugwuzor

Chocolate City Music star, BlaqBonez delivered an outstanding performance at his crusade themed concert, “Breaking The Yoke Of Love” which left the crowd of 4000 people in a limbo of astonishment this past Sunday at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

The rapper and singer-songwriter already created a huge buzz of this event on several social media outlets including short videos and a crusade at the University of Lagos that left people in high anticipation for the event.

The event peaked number one on multiple social media platforms and trended over Super Bowl on Twitter.

BlaqBonez was joined on stage with top leading Nigerian artists including M.I Abaga, Buju, Mayorkun, Ckay, Falz, Ric Hassani, Joeboy, Mohbad, T-Classic and Bella Shmurda.

He also announced the release of his new single “Commander” dropping today, the 18th of February.

The event is one that will be ingrained in the minds of fans for a very long time due to its many breathtaking moments and thrilling performances.

