Bello Inaugurates Kogi APC Exco, Harps on Party Cohesion

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated the newly elected state executive members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and charged them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and work for the cohesion and success of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bello said that the APC has already captured the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Edward Onoja, admonished the newly elected officers of party to walk together in unity, stressing that the members should avoid internal crises and must work in tandem with efforts of the state government to move Kogi State to the next level.

He stated that the victory of the party in the last election is not a fluke, as such, the onus lied on the leadership of the party to ensure that the feat is sustained in the next election in the state.

The governor stated that the priority of the party now is primarily to ensure that the party members are united, right from the ward to the state level for the spirit of oneness to reign supreme and to induce one voice in the party.

Bello warned the party leadership not to allow any crack in the wall of the party that would cause bickering and weaken the party organ because the battle ahead called for unity of purpose.

He, therefore, said that all hands must be on the deck to ensure that Bello would get the party nod to fly its flag and win the presidential election to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

