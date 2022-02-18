Bauchi Gov Urges Corps Members to Be Agent of Progress, Devt

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday tasked National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to be agent of progress and development, as the country is going through a period of economic, social and ethical re-orientation.

The governor gave the advice yesterday at the passing-out ceremony of the 2021 Batch A stream 1 corps members, who served in the state held at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square in Bauchi.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, the governor urged them to shun acts that militate against the progress of the country.

He observed that the new Nigeria, which the present government is striving to build, is geared towards practically and realistically thereby making the country to play its expected roles as the leading light of transparency and development among the committee of nations.

He said: “My dear corps members, your passing out from service today is a confirmation that you observed all the rules guiding the operations of the scheme as well as lived up to the expectations of the country. Your evaluation and assessment records indicated that most of you have been of exemplary behaviour and I hope you will continue to conduct yourselves in this selfless manner.

“The citizens of Bauchi State whom you have been serving in the last one year appreciate and applaud your laudable contributions. Worthy of note is the catalogue of achievements you have recorded in the areas of community development service which dot every nook and cranny of the state.”

Mohammed said the state government appreciated the laudable contributions of the corps members in other areas, particularly the health sector, and pointed out that the NYSC health initiative for rural dwellers programme has touched the lives of people in rural communities.

He also enjoined the corps members as they are now discharged from the scheme to key into Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme for quick actualisation of self-reliance drive of the government, particularly in the socio-economic, technological, food security and other strategic aspects of national development.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration towards providing support and assistance needed to create the enabling environment for the managers of the scheme and corps members in the state to discharge their duties effectively.

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Namadi Hamisu Abubakar, explained that in line with the policy of the scheme to reward hard work and dedication to duty, three corps members who distinguished themselves in the national service have been honored with the ‘Distinguish Service Award’.

“I am pleased to report with all sense of responsibility that the vibrant corps members did not only render their primary assignment creditably, but also embarked on numerous community development programme. These range from construction works; infrastructural improvement to health services extension and other social services as well as aggressive awareness campaign on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) as well as polio,” he stated.

