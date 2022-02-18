2023: Niger PDP Factions Reconcile, Vow to Unseat APC

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The two major factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have reconciled their differences and have now vowed to use their new found unity to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Government House in Minna.

At a stakeholders meeting held at the state secretariat of the party yesterday, the leaderships of the two factions were conspicuously present and addressed the large gathering of party faithful.

Prominent leader of the rival faction that boycotted last year’s state congress of the party, Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed, led his team to the stakeholders’ meeting while the national headquarters recognised state executive council and Chairman of the party, Mr. Tanko Beji, was the head of the other team.

Ahmed told the meeting that: “We have all reconciled our differences; we are abiding by the decision of the court which gave its ruling in favour of the Beji-led executive.”

The former House of Representatives member told the gathering that: “It’s time for us to come together and wrest power from the APC.

The state party Chairman, Beji, before addressing his party men and women, invited Ahmed “to stand by my right hand to show that truly everything is over,” and then went ahead to say: “In PDP, we are all one, everything is now over.”

He asked the leadership of the party at all levels in the state to eschew, blackmail, gossip and backbiting, adding that “the APC will try to disunite us.”

Beji said: “The non-performance of the APC in the state cannot win the governorship election for us, therefore, we must redouble our efforts and mobilise our people in all the units and wards to support us and cast their votes for the PDP in the 2023 elections” before also asking the people to ensure they revalidate their voters’ cards.

Also, former National Financial Secretary of the party, Mr Abdullahi Maibasira, also told the gathering that “PDP is back and back for good. The terrible state of the Minna -Bida and Minna to Kontagora roads will be reconstructed in PDP first year in office.”

