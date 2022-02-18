2022 SCP: NiMet Predicts High Meningitis Occurrence in 10 Northern States, Says Planting Seasons Begins February 28

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has in its 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), predicted high meningitis occurrence in most part of the northern states of the country.

This is even as the agency hinted that It is worthy of note that hot, dry, and dusty weather conditions are favourable for the outbreak and spread of meningitis adding that these atmospheric conditions usually occur in the northern part of Nigeria in November to Mid-March, to this end, called for vigilance.

The 2022 SCP, which was presented to the public in Abuja by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, noted that parts of Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa states are projected to have high vigilance for meningitis in the month of February.

Sirika in his keynote address stressed that moderate vigilance for meningitis is anticipated in the central and other parts of the north, while Imo, Edo, Anambra, Ondo and Osun states are expected to be in low watch for meningitis, adding that the coastal parts of the country are likely to have no vigilance for the disease.

He said, “In the month of March, northern parts of the country are expected to keep watch for likely incidence of Meningitis. Borno, Jigawa, parts of Bauchi and Adamawa states are projected to keep watch for meningitis in April, while high and moderate vigilance are expected over larger part of the far northern part of the country such as, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states in May 2022.

He opined that Nigeria as a country cannot shy away from climate change and climate variability which has caused untold hardship to people.

“It is amazing how assiduously NiMet continues to bring us weather and climatological forecasts touching on different areas of our socio-economic lives in accordance with its mandate.

“Daily, we are reminded of how interdependent and related these facets of our lives are. However, we must all rise to take up their forecast and respond with appropriate actions for resilience, adaptation and mitigation, “he said.

He further hinted that the earliest onset of the planting season (beginning of planting activities), is expected about the 28th February 2022 in the Coastal parts of the country.

“The onset of rainfall is expected to occur between April and May in the Central states, and eventually within June to July in the Northern states, adding that the onset of the planting season is predicted to be normal over most parts of Nigeria with a few areas having it earlier while some areas having it delayed, “he added.

The Aviation minister stated that theme: Strengthening Climate Actions through Timely and Impact-based Climate Prediction for Economic Recovery) is apt and should be fully supported.

He however reveal the following highlights of the 2022 SRP: “Rainfall cessation dates across most parts of the county in 2022 is predicted to be near the long-term average conditions. The window between the Onset and cessation dates can be regarded as safe periods for the planting of various crops in accordance with their cropping calendars.

“The growing season is predicted to last between 250-300 days in Southern parts of the country, and 100 to 200 days in the North. Noteworthy, are areas around Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Benue, Bayelsa, and Rivers which are likely to experience shorter than normal length of growing season. However, prolonged length of growing season is anticipated in parts of Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, and Imo States.”

Earlier in his speech, the Director-General, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu said the SCP, which is “multi-sectoral with co-produced socio-economic implications of the Prediction by NiMet and relevant stakeholders.

He further described it as a veritable tool to notify relevant stakeholders and emergency managers of the anticipated rainfall pattern within the season for necessary mitigation plans.

Stakeholders from the event, which was attended by Ministers, CEOs of various government Parastatals as well as the Academia commended NiMet for the timely release of the predictions as this would guide farmers as to suitable time of commencement of the farming season.

